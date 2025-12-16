16 Dec 2025
Students and fellow professionals can nominate hardworking and dedicated staff who support veterinary nursing students.
2025 winner Matt Badham presented with his award by keynote speaker, naturalist and writer Cat Capon ©CQ
Nominations are open for Central Qualifications’ (CQ) annual Veterinary Nurse Educator of the Year Awards for 2026.
Entrants have until 6 February to submit their nominations for anyone involved in training and educating veterinary nurses in the UK.
Now in its ninth year, the awards celebrate the commitment and hard work of staff who support VN students, recognising their talent, skill and dedication.
The awards will be presented at the CQ graduation and awards ceremony, held at Central Hall, Westminster, on 28 March; the event will also feature a keynote speech delivered by wildlife photographer and filmmaker Gordon Buchanan.
CQ director Jacqui Garrett said: “We’re delighted to celebrate the Veterinary Nurse Educator of the Year Awards once again.
“The awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on the individuals who go above and beyond in training the next generation of veterinary nurses.
“I would encourage anyone who has been inspired by their tutor or colleague to submit a nomination and help us recognise their contribution to the veterinary nursing profession.”
Matt Badham of Plumpton College picked up the 2025 award having been nominated by his students for his “inspiring and supportive” teaching style.
For more information on the 2026 awards and to submit nominations, visit cqual.org/awards-nomination.