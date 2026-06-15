15 Jun 2026
Royal College said report recommendations are based on a “fundamental misunderstanding” of its role, but the BVA backed separating its functions.
Image: RCVS
The RCVS has hit out at legislative reform proposals that could strip it of its powers to regulate the veterinary professions.
In its report, “A sustainable veterinary workforce”, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (EFRA) Committee recommended the Government separates the RCVS’ professional leadership role from its regulatory functions, in line with the medical and legal sectors.
It also called for the creation of a new independent body to oversee the expanded role of a reformed Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA), which the BVA has backed as a “must”.
In a strongly worded statement, the RCVS said it is concerned the recommendation to transfer its regulatory functions to a new body “seems to be based on a fundamental misunderstanding” of its current role.
It added: “The report appears to assert that this reform is necessary because the functions of the RCVS are in conflict with one another, or that it is otherwise undesirable for these functions to be carried out by one organisation.”
The RCVS argued the report’s legal sector comparison “strongly implies that the committee considers the same reform necessary in the veterinary sector because the RCVS has similarly conflicting functions, which it does not, and suggests a conflation between professional leadership and representation”.
The college added that the report “fundamentally misunderstands the concepts of self-regulation and regulatory independence”, noting the former refers to independence of a regulator from government.
The college insisted it carries out both its statutory regulatory and professional leadership functions in the public interest, under the VSA and its royal charter, respectively.
The statement continued: “There is, therefore, no conflict between the two functions; indeed, they are complementary, allowing us to take a holistic approach to setting, maintaining and advancing veterinary standards.
“Far from detracting from or conflicting with our regulatory function, our professional leadership function, underpinned by the charter, has reinforced our ability to take action in the public interest where we may not have statutory powers to do so.
“In relation to any suggestion that the RCVS should no longer be the veterinary regulator because it is unduly influenced by the profession through its governance arrangements, we would emphasise that the college has for some time been advocating for legislative reform that would replace its governing council with a fully appointed board with lay parity, which would remove any risk, real or perceived, of the profession setting and marking its own homework.”
In its final remedies for the sector in March, the Competition and Markets Authority also expressed “concern” at a “lack of effective separation” between the college’s functions.
Soon after, the BVA “expressed disappointment” that in the public consultation on VSA reform, Defra did not consult on a governance model in which the RCVS’ regulatory functions would be transferred to a new body.
In response to the EFRA report, BVA president Rob Williams said: “While we’re pleased to see many aspects of BVA’s oral and written evidence to the EFRA Committee reflected in this report, we strongly support the proposed reforms Defra has consulted on; however, we must have an effective regulator with external independent oversight, that is trusted by both the public and the veterinary profession.
“This must include a well-funded, separate professional leadership function to support the advancement of the professions.”