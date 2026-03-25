25 Mar 2026
President Rob Williams said most proposals will have “significant positive impact” but sought clarity on proposed governance models.
BVA president Rob Williams, outside BVA headquarters in central London. Image: BVA
The BVA has raised concerns on proposals for the veterinary profession’s future governance as set out in consultations on legislative reform.
The association shared its response to the public consultation on reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act (VSA) ahead of it drawing to a close today (25 March).
While the BVA supported the majority of the recommendations by Defra, it had reservations about proposals both regarding the RCVS retaining its status as a “Royal College that regulates” and an alternative governance model involving the college becoming solely a regulator.
It said it had “expressed disappointment” Defra did not consult on a third governance model in which the RCVS would retain its professional leadership functions while its regulatory functions would be transferred to a “new” regulatory body.
BVA president Rob Williams said: “We’re on the cusp of significant and exciting changes for the veterinary professions and BVA supports most of Defra’s proposals that will finally bring the Veterinary Surgeons Act in line with modern veterinary practice.”
He suggested several proposals, including the regulation of veterinary businesses and allied professionals, protection of the veterinary nurse title and a modernised fitness to practise regime, will have “a significant positive impact” on the profession and in building public trust.
But he added: “However, we do have some concerns about some of the proposals, particularly around governance.
“For the reformed veterinary legislation to achieve its aims, we need an effective regulator whose remit is clear and trusted by both the public and the professions.
“Defra’s proposed models for governance fail either to fully explain to what extent the separation of regulatory and professional leadership functions would be enshrined in legislation, or how it would ensure continued provision and adequate funding for these.
“That’s why we’re calling on Defra to engage in further discussions with BVA, RCVS, BVNA and other key stakeholders on this issue. It’s vital that we get this right.”
In its final remedies for the sector published Tuesday (24 March), the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also recommended the Government consider the structure of the regulator and ensure regulation is independent from any professional leadership role.
In response, RCVS senior vice-president Linda Belton said the college is “concerned by the CMA’s proposed changes to our governance structure, where there is limited evidence provided to support the recommendation”.
Earlier in March, the RCVS issued a plea to those responding to the VSA consultation to back the current model, which president Tim Parkin argued offers “the best of both worlds”.
Today, the BVNA said it “broadly supports” Defra’s proposals, including “a modernised approach to governance and structure of the regulator”.