30 Jan 2026
Events will take place in London, Bristol and Newcastle as charity seeks to deliver training to more regions.
RCVS Knowledge has announced the return of its Quality Improvement (QI) in a Day events as part of a new effort to support veterinary teams around the country.
The veterinary charity will run three in-person events in 2026 delivering hands-on QI training, taking place in London, Bristol and Newcastle.
The six-hour interactive CPD events will be held as follows:
RCVS Knowledge said it chose a variety of locations to make the QI support more accessible to practices across the country.
Attendees will learn how to improve patient safety, clinical outcomes and team well-being through the use of QI principles, the application of QI tools, techniques and mindset to real-world projects, and building structured systems that learn from errors.
Designed for everyone in practice including vets, vet nurses, practice managers, client care teams and clinical directors, the events also give attendees the opportunity to collaborate and exchange strategies with peers and draw inspiration from experts and award-winning projects.
The sessions will be led by QI experts including RVN Lou Northway and vets Julie Gibson and Rachel Clay.
Mrs Northway said: “It’s time to put ‘we’ve always done it this way’ in the bin and embrace a ‘could it be better?’ mindset.
“We’re not just talking about clinical outcomes but full-circle practice life. What would you like to improve in your workplace? Come along and let us show you how you can do it.”