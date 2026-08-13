13 Aug 2026
Hour-long webinar takes place on 10 September.
The Mind Matters webinar will take place 10 September.
The RCVS is inviting members of the veterinary community to join an upcoming webinar it is hosting to mark World Suicide Prevention Day.
The free Mind Matters Initiative research webinar, “Changing the narrative on veterinary suicide”, takes place online from 11am to 12pm on Thursday 10 September.
It will feature research presentations from international expert guests Helene Seljenes Dalum, veterinary surgeon and researcher from the Institute for Studies of the Medical Profession in Norway, and Alena Gadoury, veterinary surgeon and postgraduate researcher from Griffith University in Australia.
Webinar chair Angharad Belcher, RCVS director for the advancement of the professions, said: “Coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day – the theme for which this year is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ – the webinar will explore the data, common myths and misconceptions regarding veterinary suicide, how we can shift the narrative, and how individuals, teams, and organisations can contribute to evidence-informed suicide prevention.
“Changing the narrative on suicide requires systemic change and we need to shift from a culture of silence and stigma to one of openness, understanding, and support.”
The college has produced resources to support practices in meeting new requirements to have specific suicide prevention plans in place that came into force in April and recently launched a new suicide prevention training pilot.
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative has also recently endorsed the new British Standard for Suicide Prevention in the Workplace, which “reinforces the importance of a consistent, evidence-informed approach to suicide prevention, and recognises that addressing suicide in the workplace is essential to safeguarding colleagues, reducing risk, and fostering workplace cultures in which people feel supported and able to seek help.”
Attendees can find more information and sign up for the webinar at the RCVS website.