Narrative

Webinar chair Angharad Belcher, RCVS director for the advancement of the professions, said: “Coinciding with World Suicide Prevention Day – the theme for which this year is ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ – the webinar will explore the data, common myths and misconceptions regarding veterinary suicide, how we can shift the narrative, and how individuals, teams, and organisations can contribute to evidence-informed suicide prevention.