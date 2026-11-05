5 Nov 2026
Award follows college’s PSS requirement of practice-specific suicide prevention plans.
The RCVS has been recognised at an awards ceremony celebrating well-being champions for its work in supporting suicide prevention in the veterinary workplace.
The college was named winner of the “Best New Workplace Approach to Mental Well-being” award at the This Can Happen Global Awards in London.
In April, the RCVS launched a new requirement of its Practice Standards Scheme (PSS) that all practices implement their own specific prevention plans, including an assessment of potential risks and measures put in place to address each risk identified.
The college subsequently issued a suite of resources developed by its Mind Matters Initiative to help practices meet the requirements.
The award judges commented the RCVS demonstrated “a clear and considered response to a recognised sector risk, with strong evidence of action and encouraging early engagement.”
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “I am delighted that the college’s groundbreaking suicide prevention work has been recognised with the This Can Happen Award.
“The theme of our strategic plan is ‘Stronger Together’, and this is a great example of teamwork, both internal, with the hard work of our Mind Matters and Practice Standards teams, and external, with input from mental health specialists Peter Kelly, Sarah Ambrose and Rosie Allister. I am grateful to everyone who contributed.”
PSS lead assessor Alice Duvernois added: “I’m incredibly proud to see the RCVS recognised with the Best New Workplace Approach to Mental Wellbeing award.
“For those of us involved in the PSS, it’s particularly rewarding because it reflects several years of work to bring conversations about mental wellbeing and suicide prevention into everyday practice.
“Across the UK, practices have shown a real willingness to engage, reflect and make changes that support the well-being of their teams.”