4 Mar 2026
Officials say they’re looking forward to another “high-energy and inspiring event” this autumn.
Registrations have opened for this year’s BVNA Congress in October.
Taking place at Telford International Centre from 9-11 October, the 2026 edition of the annual conference will follow the same theme as this year’s Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month of “compassion and empathy”.
Each morning of the congress will feature a headline stream on that theme focusing on issues such as developing “no blame” practice cultures, fertility and parenthood, and balancing a career while managing chronic illness.
There will also be a range of lecture streams dedicated to the following:
Vet nurse Linda Ryan, a veterinary technician specialist in both behaviour and oncology, will open the event with a keynote lecture.
The Exhibition Hub Theatre, a new feature for 2026, will allow delegates to hold interactive discussions and share ideas.
BVNA president Sarah Holliday said: “I am delighted to invite the veterinary nursing community to join us for BVNA Congress 2026, which consistently delivers a high-energy and inspiring event dedicated to our unique profession.
“Alongside opportunities to develop our professional skills and knowledge, we’re proud to also provide a vital source of peer support.”
The annual awards ceremony, gala dinner and dance will be held on the Friday evening, adopting a “Winter Wonderland” theme.
Delegates can register now via the congress website, where a special launch discount will be offered until 30 April.
Non-members will also receive a year’s free digital membership of the association as part of their registration.