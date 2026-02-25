25 Feb 2026
This year’s campaign follows the same theme set out by new BVNA president Sarah Holliday for her tenure.
Image: DragonImages / Adobe Stock
The BVNA has unveiled a theme of “compassion and empathy” for the forthcoming Veterinary Nursing Awareness Month (VNAM) in May.
Following the same theme president Sarah Holliday adopted for her tenure in the association’s hot seat, the campaign will highlight the compassion and empathy RVNs show to patients, clients and colleagues each day.
This year’s VNAM will run throughout May and adopt four weekly sub-themes:
As part of the campaign, the BVNA is inviting nominations from veterinary colleagues and members of the public to spotlight vet nurses as thanks and recognition for their work.
Having run for more than two decades, VNAM celebrates what it means to be a veterinary nurse, the dedication needed to train and practise as an RVN, and to raise awareness of their contributions to animal health and welfare.
More information on VNAM 2026 can be found at the BVNA’s website.