8 Apr 2026
Whiskers ‘N’ Beans’ ventilator has been installed alongside a rear clinical seating area in a new, larger ambulance.
Sarah Reilly and Ellie Baggs with their animal ambulance.
An RVN-led mobile veterinary service has celebrated the addition of a new mechanical ventilator.
Whiskers ‘N’ Beans, which offers a critical animal ambulance service for transferring patients to and between London veterinary practices, hospitals or referral centres, said the ventilator enables it to offer “hospital-level respiratory support in transit”, marking a “huge step forward” for the service.
Through a combination of personal investment from their wages and funds raised from their GoFundMe campaign, service co-founders Sarah Reilly and Ellie Baggs recently purchased a new, larger ambulance after their previous vehicle required significant and costly repairs.
Shortly after acquiring the ambulance, the RVNs said a sizeable donation from a client allowed them to purchase not only the ventilator but also install a rear clinical seating area within the vehicle.
Miss Reilly and Miss Baggs said: “We are enormously grateful to the community and to the clients who have supported us. Their belief in what we do has allowed us to introduce equipment that simply didn’t exist in this setting before.”
Miss Reilly added: “Ellie and I are incredibly proud to now operate what we believe to be the only animal ambulance in the UK equipped with a mechanical ventilator breathing system.
“It allows us to stabilise and support patients that previously may not have survived transport to specialist care.”
Founded in 2024, Whiskers ‘N’ Beans also provides home veterinary consultations for cat owners including small procedures, vaccinations and treatment for minor ailments.
It was named Mobile Veterinary Service of the Year at the London and South East England Prestige Awards for 2025/26.
The pair are hoping to expand the ambulance’s critical care capabilities further with additions such as a wall-mounted multi-parameter monitor.
They added: “Our aim has always been simple – to give every patient the best possible chance. Every piece of equipment we add moves us closer to that goal.”