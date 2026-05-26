26 May 2026
RCVS’ disciplinary committee said it wanted to send a “clear message” the VN’s behaviour was “wholly inappropriate”.
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An RVN convicted of burglary for stealing medication from her former practice has been struck from the RCVS register.
Claire Turner was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for 18 months, in August 2025 after pleading guilty to repeatedly entering Mochdre Vets near Colywn Bay as a trespasser to obtain drugs including ketamine.
Mrs Turner was also ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £1,161.20 in compensation and costs, and she was also made subject to a five-year restraining order.
Lladnudno magistrates court had heard Mrs Turner, while on sick leave, entered practice premises out of hours on dozens of occasions between January and March 2024 to steal medication.
Another member of staff – a junior member of the practice team – had been put under suspicion.
Mrs Turner, who said she took the medication to alleviate pain from her health problems, initially pleaded not guilty to the charges before changing her plea, although she repeatedly denied taking ketamine from the practice.
RCVS’ disciplinary committee found the conviction and a range of aggravating factors rendered Mrs Turner unfit to practise as a veterinary nurse.
Chair Paul Morris said the committee found Mrs Turner’s behaviour was “fundamentally incompatible” with being an RVN and “a serious departure from professional standards”.
He added: “Mrs Turner has not demonstrated any remorse for her behaviour and instead has sought to blame others; she has demonstrated a complete lack of insight, especially in regard to the impact of her behaviour on public confidence and trust in the profession.
“In light of these conclusions, the committee decided that the only appropriate and proportionate sanction in this case was removal from the register…
“The committee determined that it was important that a clear message be sent that this sort of behaviour is wholly inappropriate and not to be tolerated. It brought discredit upon Mrs Turner and discredit upon the profession.”