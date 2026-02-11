11 Feb 2026
Vetlife announces new suicide prevention support programme
A new series of support materials is being developed, with the first part set for release this summer.
Image: Fotolia/Robert Kneschke.
A leading veterinary charity has outlined plans to publish a new range of support materials on suicide prevention.
Vetlife officials expect to release the first part of the series this summer, with further resources to follow during the rest of this year and 2027.
The project was announced just days after the RCVS announced its Practice Standards Scheme would require participating clinics to have their own individual suicide prevention plans from 1 April.
Evidence
Rosie Allister, the Vetlife Helpline’s consultant manager, said: “The new resources are based on evidence, best practice, and years of experience in supporting practices and individuals in this area.
“We will publish the resources as soon as possible to support practices in meeting the new standards.”
The resources will include specific materials for professionals affected by suicidal thoughts, as well as guidance for managers and colleagues as well as specific materials for helping practice clients.
The initiative’s launch also follows recent figures showing demand for Vetlife services has reached another record high, with nearly 6,500 helpline contacts during 2025.
Priority
The charity has now revealed that figure included more than 750 cases in which people were experiencing suicidal thoughts at the time they made contact.
Vetlife trustee Hannah Sampson said the issue was a “priority” for the charity, which recognised the need for greater support and guidance.
She added: “We know that members of our profession care deeply about one another, and Vetlife is here to support everyone to help to make this profession safer.”
Anyone in need of support can contact the Vetlife helpline on 0303 0402551 or via email through its website 24 hours a day.