7 Sept 2026
Event offers 80 hours of CPD across seven learning streams for veterinary professionals at all career stages.
Kate Hopper, professor of small animal and critical care at UC Davis.
Vets Now has unveiled its programme and speaker lineup for this year’s ECC Congress.
Taking place on 5 and 6 November at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, the UK’s only dedicated emergency and critical care congress will offer veterinary professionals 80 hours of CPD.
The event will feature seven learning streams, including essentials of ECC, interactive case conversations and advanced nursing.
The programme also features more than 30 leading industry experts from around the world.
Speakers include Kate Hopper, professor of small animal and critical care at the University of California, Davis, Claire Sharp, associate professor at Murdoch University in Perth, and Marlaina Hrosch, director of field nursing programmes at VEG ER for Pets in New York.
It is designed for vets, RVNs and students at all career stages, with topics including ECC anaesthesia, advanced surgical techniques, oncology, diagnostics, sepsis, nursing care and complex case management.
ECC specialist and Vets Now Referrals Manchester clinical director Simon Hagley said: “We’ve designed the 2026 programme around the realities of ECC practice, combining practical skills, clinical discussion and emerging topics.
“With 80 hours of CPD, seven learning streams and access to session recordings, delegates have more opportunities than ever to tailor their learning experience.”
More information and tickets can be found at the event’s website.