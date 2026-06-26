26 Jun 2026
Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance urges horse owners to vaccinate, isolate new or returning horses, investigate clinical signs early and communicate confirmed cases.
Vets have called on horse owners to improve their biosecurity efforts amid a rise in equine strangles cases alongside the ongoing flu outbreak.
Surveillance of Equine Strangles data shows 260 cases of strangles were diagnosed in the UK between January and May, an average of 52 per month.
The current trajectory would equate to more than 600 cases across 2026, an increase of more than 30% compared with the 479 cases recorded last year, which had risen from 271 diagnoses in 2024.
The rising strangles cases come amid an ongoing equine flu outbreak, which recently saw its first reported case in a vaccinated Thoroughbred.
Per the Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) group’s latest update, there have been 166 laboratory-confirmed outbreaks of flu since April.
EIDS veterinary epidemiologist Abigail McGlennon said: “While flu and strangles data are reported differently to reflect their distinct epidemiology (with flu reported as outbreaks and strangles as laboratory diagnoses) both surveillance systems offer invaluable insights into UK equine health.
“To help keep their horses healthy, EIDS recommends that the equestrian community practices the four ‘ates’: vaccinate to build immunity, isolate new or returning horses, investigate clinical signs early and communicate confirmed cases to other yards and owners, as well as to EIDS via their vet, to help us track and control disease spread.”
Mary Battersby, vet and equine veterinary advisor at Dechra, manufacturer of the Strangvac strangles vaccine, added: “Equine flu and strangles are infectious diseases which spread rapidly and can bring the equine community to a standstill.
“Good biosecurity and preventative measures are essential to help tackle both diseases, particularly in light of owners traditionally being ‘out and about’ more with their horses over the summer.”