27 Mar 2026
Key topics included digital traceability, artificial intelligence, pre-purchase examinations and equine health issues.
Image: Shai Dolev Photography.
The necessity of collaboration across the equine sector emerged as a central theme at the 2026 National Equine Forum (NEF26) earlier this month.
The 34th edition of the event, held at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers in London, had set out to address the future of equestrianism at the top of its agenda.
Through a diverse range of topics covered, stakeholders were united in expressing the need for collaboration to facilitate progress.
More than 500 attendees – including more than 200 in-person delegates and more than 300 live stream participants – heard from veterinary, royal and governmental figures as well as educational, charitable and equestrian organisations.
Animal welfare minister Baroness Hayman opened the session with an address from Defra, in which she discussed the Government’s work with the industry on digital identification, traceability, and international equine movements, as well as the role of AI in improving equine health.
Irish CVO June Fanning similarly updated delegates with Ireland’s reforms made to strengthen export controls, increase ownership registration and build an integrated traceability system in response to gaps in its system being exposed.
A panel including vets Mark Georgetti, Lucy Grieve and Sam Cutts discussed pre-purchase examinations and called for better support and training for younger vets, improved transparency in veterinary histories and greater collaboration with farriers and physiotherapists to manage conditions.
The need for collaboration between vets, researchers and parasitologists and for surveillance and data tracking was stressed as clinicians and academics offered updates on parasite control, infectious disease outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance.
Collaboration to ensure responsible, evidence-based AI use was also a hot topic of discussion.
Princess Anne presented horse racing vet Chris Riggs with the Sir Colin Spedding Award for his work with the Hong Kong Jockey Club.
NEF chair Tim Brigstocke said: “Bringing together so many perspectives to share knowledge on equine health, welfare and our relationship with horses is a real privilege.
“Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors, friends and supporters, we are proud to have delivered such a successful event.
“Open, non-partisan discussion is at the heart of the forum and today has shown just how united our sector can be when working for the good of the horse.”
Sessions from NEF26 will be made available on the event’s YouTube channel.