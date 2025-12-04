4 Dec 2025
The CVS-funded research will explore ways to minimise inappropriate use of high-priority drugs and promote diagnostic-led prescribing.
Academics at the University of Liverpool have launched a new PhD project aiming to reduce the use of highest priority critically important antibiotics (HP-CIAs) in companion animal and equine veterinary practice.
Led by lecturer in human behaviour change for animal welfare Tamzin Furtado and conducted by PhD student Hannah Shotnes, the project will take a mixed-methods approach to understanding why HP-CIAs are prescribed in practice without diagnostic testing in contrary to BSAVA and BEVA guidelines.
It is said the research will explore the behavioural, logistical and systemic factors that influence prescribing decisions and be carried out in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, including clinicians, clients and laboratory staff.
The project will use large-scale epidemiological data from SAVSNET (Small Animal Veterinary Surveillance Network) and EVSNET (Equine Veterinary Surveillance Network) to analyse prescribing patterns and identify intervention opportunities.
Focus groups, interviews and other social science methods will also be employed to gain insight into the motivations and barriers behind current practices.
Dr Shotnes said: “Ultimately, the goal is to develop practical interventions that have potential for implementation across the profession, with the aim of reducing the use of protected antibiotics.
“I am passionate about promoting antimicrobial stewardship and I am excited about the opportunity to create real world change in practice.”
The project is funded by almost £30,000 per year by CVS as part of its Research Awards Programme.
The group had announced last year its funding would go to researchers focusing on antimicrobial stewardship.
CVS’ director of clinical research, Imogen Schofield, said: “Responsible antibiotic use is a cornerstone of good veterinary practice, and this project has the potential to drive meaningful change across the profession.
“By combining data-driven insights with human behavioural science, we hope this research will identify practical solutions that can be implemented in real-world veterinary settings.
“This initiative reflects CVS Group’s ongoing commitment to clinical excellence, research, and sustainability in veterinary care. It also aligns with broader efforts across the profession to safeguard antibiotic efficacy for future generations.”