18 Dec 2025
Strangles vaccination plea to vets
Almost half of survey respondents were unaware a vaccine was available.
Equine vets have been told they “could be doing more” to raise awareness of strangles vaccination among their clients.
The plea follows a survey of 230 horse owners conducted by pharmaceuticals company Dechra, which found that almost half (45%) of respondents were unaware a vaccine for the disease was available and 59% reported their vet had not discussed strangles vaccination with them.
Almost 9 in 10 (87%) participants expressed concern about the risk of infectious diseases such as strangles affecting their horse or yard, and 56% ranked strangles as their most feared equine disease above influenza, equine herpes virus (EHV) and tetanus.
However, while 96% of owners vaccinated for influenza and tetanus as core vaccines, just 16% vaccinated for strangles and the same percentage for EHV.
Only just over a quarter (27%) of owners reported carrying out a visual health check on new arrivals at a yard, and a third of the respondents had no isolation requirements for new horses moving to or visiting their premises.
But 41% said a vet recommendation would influence their decision to vaccinate against strangles.
‘Raise awareness’
Dechra veterinary technical advisor Rachel Harrison-Osborne said: “Our research demonstrates that strangles is the most feared infectious disease in the UK, however owners are unaware that a vaccine is available to help protect their horses and isolation requirements are sadly lacking.
“Vets could be doing more to raise awareness of the vaccine and its benefits among their clients to ensure peace of mind when horses are out and about with their owners.”
A significant rise in confirmed UK equine strangles cases recently has prompted calls for veterinary professionals and horse owners to adopt further biosecurity measures.
The Surveillance of Equine Strangles network has reported 452 laboratory-confirmed cases so far in 2025 up to the most recent report date, compared with the UK’s annual average of around 300.
It marks a significant rise on the 270 cases that were confirmed in 2024, which itself was up from 217 in 2023.