15 Oct 2026
Researchers say stakeholder input will be crucial to new rules, despite current legislative reform plans envisaging the extension of British rules.
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Plans to reform veterinary sector legislation should not seek to impose British regulations on farriers working in Northern Ireland, a new study has suggested.
Researchers from Queen’s University Belfast have highlighted a range of concerns with current provision, including fears the present lack of regulation may be compromising welfare.
But the paper, published in the Animal Welfare journal, warned the “active involvement” of farriers and other stakeholders would be crucial to the development of any new model.
Co-author Gareth Arnott, a professor in the university’s school of biological studies, said: “The issue is not as simple as introducing new rules.”
The study found that 43.3% of its 209 survey participants were unaware farriery is not currently regulated in Northern Ireland.
More than two-thirds also didn’t know how to check a farrier’s qualifications (68.4%) or their registration status (67.3%).
But the study did suggest strong support for change, with 73.9% agreeing that regulation would improve welfare and 84.1% saying they expected regulations to be implemented in the future.
However, some study participants urged caution against aligning with regulations in Great Britain, instead supporting the development of a distinct and independent system.
That call carries greater significance because of elements within the UK Government’s current plan for reforming the Veterinary Surgeons Act.
Its white paper, published in July, advocated scrapping both the existing law which facilitates regulation of farriery in Britain, and the Farriers Registration Council (FRC) which oversees the profession.
The document argued that approach would enable the regulation of farriers in Northern Ireland, which the present legislation does not.
But co-author Grace Carroll argued an independent system could help to improve care consistency and services access.
Prof Arnott added: “It is important to note that farriers and veterinarians included within this survey warned that Northern Ireland already faces workforce shortages and limited training opportunities, so any new system would need to be designed carefully.”
The paper highlighted education, structured training and mechanisms to verify qualifications as specific areas which could also facilitate improvement.
Former BVA Northern Ireland branch president Esther Skelly-Smith, who also co-authored the study, said: “High-quality farriery is fundamental to equine health and welfare, and this research provides important evidence to help ensure horses in Northern Ireland receive care from appropriately trained, competent professionals.”