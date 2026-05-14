14 May 2026
Resource follows new rules requiring primate keepers to be licensed.
The directory will list suitably qualified veterinary inspectors for a range of regulatory requirements.
The British Veterinary Zoological Society (BVZS) has launched a new online resource to support local authorities in meeting animal inspection requirements.
The BVZS has compiled a directory of suitably qualified veterinary inspectors for a range of regulatory requirements, including Primate Licensing inspections, Dangerous Wild Animals Act inspections, and the Licensing of Activities Involving Animals.
It follows new legislation which came into effect last month requiring private keepers of primates to be licensed and meet “zoo-level” welfare standards.
The BVZS said the centralised directory will address the growing challenges faced by local authorities in identifying veterinary professionals with the appropriate zoological and exotic animal expertise amid increasing regulatory complexity.
Broken down by region, it comprises a list of 34 inspectors across the country and their practice or place of work, and local authorities can request contact information for each inspector.
BVZS president Elliott Simpson-Brown, one of two inspectors listed for the East of England region, said: “This new platform has been developed to ensure that local authorities can quickly and confidently access the specialist knowledge required to uphold high standards of animal welfare and public safety.
“By connecting councils with experienced veterinary inspectors, we aim to support consistent, high-quality inspections across the UK.”