12 Feb 2026
Turtle will undergo further rehabilitation at Sea Life Weymouth before being released back into the wild.
Crush was housed at vet Peter Haworth's home before her transfer to Weymouth.
A sea turtle rescued by vets after washing ashore in Jersey has taken a step toward being released back into the wild after being safely transferred to an aquarium.
Juvenile loggerhead turtle Crush, named after the character in Finding Nemo, washed up on Jersey’s beaches after being swept off course by Storm Goretti and was taken to New Era Veterinary Hospital in St Saviour for treatment.
Crush was found to be weak, suffering from both malnutrition and “cold stunning” caused by the cold waters of the English Channel.
The young turtle is said to have responded well to her treatment and was initially moved to the home of vet and clinical director Peter Haworth, where there was more space for multiple tanks than at the hospital, before being transported to Sea Life Weymouth on Tuesday.
Accompanied by Dr Haworth, Crush was coated in Vaseline to protect her skin and flown to Southampton in a crate where the Sea Life team collected her.
Local companies in Jersey supported Crush during her time on the island by donating tanks, equipment and food, and her flight was provided by regional airline Loganair.
Dr Haworth said it had been a “privilege to care for such an incredible creature” and that the staff at New Era “will miss her dearly”.
He continued: “At Weymouth, Crush was placed into a quarantine tank and she showed how strong she is by energetically swimming around.
“The plan is that after a few days she will join another turtle and hopefully they can be released together in spring.
“Getting her to Weymouth and seeing her released into a bigger tank made my own and the whole New Era team’s day.”