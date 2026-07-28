28 Jul 2026
Summer wild bird cruelty cases ‘doubled in 2025’, RSPCA reveals
Officials fear their latest data, released following a recent appeal for veterinary help to reduce cases, is unlikely to show the true scale of the problem.
Incidents of cruelty targeting wild birds in England and Wales doubled last summer compared to the previous year, according to new RSPCA figures.
Officials say cases reported during July and August alone accounted for around 40% of the total the organisation recorded during the whole of 2025.
Wildlife partnerships manager Mike Scargill said he was “deeply concerned” by the data, released as part of the charity’s Cruelty Hurts Love Rescues campaign, as he warned many more animals may be suffering too.
‘Sickening consequences’
He said: “Day after day, our front-line officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals – causing awful suffering, severe injuries and often leading to death.
“These figures are likely to represent only a fraction of the true scale of the problem because a lot of cruelty goes unseen and unreported.”
A total of 359 incidents were reported to the RSPCA during July and August of 2025, compared to 179 in the same period of the previous year.
Pigeons, crows, magpies, gulls, swans and ducks are said to be among the most commonly targeted species.
This year
Meanwhile, a further 474 cases have been reported so far this year – more than half of the 876 recorded in the whole of 2025.
Officials fear several factors may be contributing to the current trend, including a lack of understanding of welfare issues, deliberate misuse of catapults and air weapons, plus increased exposure to disturbing content online.
The RSPCA has welcomed recent Government plans to block social media access for under-16s, though some welfare leaders are sceptical over whether it will help to reduce the problem.
The charity’s intervention also follows a recent plea for veterinary professionals to do more to support efforts to reduce catapult attacks.