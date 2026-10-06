6 Oct 2026
Site will be Arista’s second hospital opening in 2026.
A new veterinary group has announced it will open its fourth multi-speciality referral and emergency hospital in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, in November.
Arista Advanced Pet Care said the site will offer oncology, surgery, internal medicine, critical care and emergency care services.
It is said to have been developed to meet the needs of the Raleigh-Durham veterinary community, prioritising collaboration, communication and transparency and continuity of care.
The site follows the opening of Arista’s 24-hour site in Jacksonville, Florida in the summer.
The vet-founded group opened its flagship hospital in Atlanta and a site in Dallas last year.
Arista president Jennifer Wesler said: “Raleigh-Durham is a strong and flourishing community, making the Triangle a natural next market for Arista.
“As we enter the region, our priority is to build a hospital shaped by the veterinarians who are owners in it.
“By working closely with the area’s primary care veterinarians, the pet families will have greater access to advanced speciality and emergency care when they need it most.”