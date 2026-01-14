14 Jan 2026
VMX 2026 themes include expanding animals’ health span and expanding access to veterinary care.
Crowds heading into VMX, the veterinary world's biggest event at Orange County Convention Center.
The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) has revealed some of the key themes that will be explored in sessions at VMX 2026 this weekend.
The world’s largest veterinary conference will be returning to Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from 17 to 21 January, with NAVC hoping to surpass last year’s record of almost 30,000 delegates in attendance.
NAVC has revealed five key areas in which experts will be sharing the latest advancements in veterinary medicine:
Sessions in each of these areas will be delivered by a range of specialists designated as “Champions of care” as part of more than 1,200 combined hours of CPD available.
Naomi Hoyer, associate professor of dentistry and oral surgery at Colorado State University, will lead multiple sessions focused on dental health and preventive oral care, while exotics expert Angela Lennox will deliver talks on anaesthesia, nutrition and more.
Under the movement matters theme, Carrie Britt will explore the role physical rehabilitation can play in pain management.
Expanding access to veterinary care sessions will delve into new models of delivering care, telemedicine and initiatives to address vet shortages in rural and underserved areas, with talks focused on helping vets manage mixed practices and pathways into STEM education and veterinary careers.
Renee Schmid, senior veterinary toxicologist at Pet Poison Helpline, and Adesola Odunayo, professor of emergency and critical care at the University of Florida, will share key education on toxicology and advancing critical care protocols, respectively.
Meanwhile, the integrative approaches theme will encompass talks on evidence-based acupuncture, natural therapies and nutrition.
NAVC chief veterinary officer Dana Varble said: “I am particularly excited about this year’s talented VMX speakers because it truly demonstrates the breadth and expertise of veterinarians.
“Our speakers bring exciting innovations and healthcare solutions for animals of all species and sizes, driving the science and compassion that define the future of our industry.”
Gene O’Neill, NAVC’s chief executive, added: “Veterinarians today are leading extraordinary change in how care is delivered and defined.
“Through VMX 2026, NAVC is able to bring together the brightest minds and latest innovations to help champion a new standard of care that elevates veterinary medicine.”
The full educational programme can be found online.