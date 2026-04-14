14 Apr 2026
Telemedicine expansion calls after ‘pet care gap’ revealed
Report reveals an estimated 75 million US pet owners have skipped or declined veterinary care due to cost or access barriers.
Image: MargJohnsonVA / Adobe Stock
A report highlighting the increasing cost and access barriers faced by US pet owners has prompted calls for veterinary telemedicine to be more widely accepted across the country.
Veterinary telehealth company Dutch published its 2026 Pet Care Gap Report, having surveyed more than 10,000 pet owners throughout the United States.
It revealed that two in five have skipped or declined veterinary care due to cost or access barriers, representing an estimated 75 million owners.
Outpacing inflation
The cost of veterinary care in the US has significantly outpaced inflation since 2019, with average annual cost of vet care per pet said to be reaching up to US$3,000.
Half the respondents said they were “highly concerned” about their ability to pay for an unexpected vet bill in the next 12 months, while almost three-quarters (74%) reported being unable to get a same-day appointment with their local vet.
Amid significant veterinary shortages, there is said to be approximately one veterinary professional per 1,250 dogs and cats.
As a result of cost and access concerns, only 12% of respondents reported consulting a vet immediately if they suspected their pet was sick or injured. More than half (58%) said they consult search engines, AI tools, social media or online forums instead and (57%) self-monitor symptoms at home.
Worsening conditions
The report stated that 46% of pets experienced worsening conditions, required urgent treatment, were surrendered, or died as a result of postponed care.
Dutch chief medical officer Kate Elden said: “As costs rise and appointments become harder to secure, families aren’t choosing between a vet visit and a luxury; they’re choosing between their pets’ health and basic necessities like groceries and rent.
“This report shows what veterinarians see every day: when care is difficult to access or afford, treatable conditions worsen and outcomes deteriorate, often unnecessarily.”
Telemedicine
Dutch suggested telemedicine could save owners up to US$24,000 across a pet’s lifetime, but varying state regulations impact its availability.
Clinicians cannot create a vet-client-patient-relationship (VCPR) – the legal and ethical requirement dictating when and how a vet can diagnose, treat, or prescribe medications for an animal – through telemedicine in nine states.
Many other states require a vet to have become “acquainted with” an animal or to have physically examined it to create a VCPR, and in eight states a VCPR only lasts for one year after the animal is physically seen.
In states where telemedicine is permitted, veterinary participation is said to be approximately 50% higher.
Regulation a barrier
Dutch founder and chief executive Joe Spector said: “The biggest barrier to veterinary telemedicine isn’t demand, it’s regulation.
“Pet parents are asking for more affordability and accessibility, veterinarians are eager to provide it, and the data is clear: when used responsibly alongside in-person care, telemedicine means fewer pets falling through the cracks.”
To bring national attention to the report, the company has taken on long-time Dutch user and brand partner, US Olympic figure skating gold medallist Tara Lipinski, as its chief pet officer.
She said: “I’ve seen firsthand how much peace of mind comes from having trusted, affordable, and accessible care options, and I’m honoured to take on this title to help more families get the support they need to keep their pets happy and healthy.”