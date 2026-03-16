16 Mar 2026
AVMA president Michael Bailey praised the government’s “rapid action” on the issue.
Close-up image of New World screwworm fly. Image by Judy Gallagher, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched a US$100 million funding initiative to combat the growing threat of New World screwworm (NWS).
Secretary of agriculture Brooke Rollins announced USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) will make the funding available as part of the NWS “Grand Challenge” initiative.
The Grand Challenge will support projects working to enhance sterile fly production, develop novel traps and lures, develop and increase understanding of NWS therapeutics and treatments for animals, and develop other tools to bolster preparedness and response to NWS.
Secretary Rollins said: “These are the kinds of innovations that will help us stay ahead of this pest and protect our food supply and our economy.
“Together, through science, innovation, and collaboration, we can ensure we’re utilising the latest tools and technology to combat NWS in Mexico and Central America and keep it out of the United States.”
A sterile fly dispersal facility was completed in Edinburg, Texas, in February and construction of a production facility at nearby Moore Air Base – which will have a targeted maximum capacity of 300 million sterile flies per week – is set to begin this spring.
Secretary Rollins said the “full force of the federal government” is being brought to bear to tackle the issue, adding: “This sterile fly dispersal facility was a high priority project, and our team delivered it in record time.
“This new facility is a monumental achievement for our domestic preparedness efforts, but we are also diligently working to stop the spread of screwworm in Mexico, conduct extensive trapping and surveillance along the border, increase US response capacity, and encourage innovative solutions.”
The USDA has also invested US$21 million to support Mexico’s renovation of an existing fruit fly facility in Metapa.
Michael Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association, hailed the federal government’s “rapid action” on the Vet Times Podcast, adding: “I give them a lot of credit that they moved really quickly when they [had] the full understanding [of the situation].
“I’m hopeful that we can bring this back under control. There’s a lot of things that have to be done.”
The flesh-eating parasite, which is a threat to pets, livestock, wildlife and humans, has been detected in the state of Tamaulipas, which borders Texas, including a case in September less than 70 miles from the US border.
Texas governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in response to the cases.
He said: “Although the New World screwworm fly is not yet present in Texas or the US, it’s northward spread from Mexico toward the US southern border poses a serious threat to Texas’ livestock industry and wildlife.
“State law authorises me to act to prevent a threat of infestation that could cause severe damage to Texas property, and I will not wait for such harm to reach our livestock and wildlife.”