11 Nov 2026
A nationwide prevention zone has also been declared, less than 24 hours after Scottish officials took similar action.
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone now in force across England.
A mandatory housing order has been issued to bird keepers in England due to the increased risk of avian flu.
The restriction, which will come into force this Friday, 13 November, will apply to keepers with 50 or more birds, plus anyone who sells poultry products.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), covering the whole of England, has also come into immediate effect today and requires all bird keepers to implement mandatory biosecurity measures.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Bird keepers are urged to comply with the housing measures and to exercise robust biosecurity, remaining alert for any signs of disease and reporting suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
“Having avian influenza confirmed in your flock can be devastating, I understand the impact this disease can have on the poultry sector and am extremely grateful for the continued cooperation of the industry.”
The Defra announcement follows a similar declaration by the Scottish Government yesterday, which ordered keepers to feed their birds in enclosed areas but stopped short of imposing mandatory housing rules.
Avian flu cases have been reported among kept birds at sites in Norfolk, North Lincolnshire, East Yorkshire, Lancashire and Northumberland in recent days, with local movement restrictions imposed in each area.