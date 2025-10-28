28 Oct 2025
New restrictions are to be introduced from this Thursday amid a spike in new infections.
New mandatory housing rules are set to be introduced across much of northern, central and eastern England in a bid to combat the spread of avian flu.
The move follows a spike in fresh cases of the virus, with six being confirmed in poultry across England and Wales in the past few days.
The rules will apply to keepers with more than 50 birds or who sell or give away poultry products, including eggs, from this Thursday (30 October).
The measures are also set to cover more than 20 local authority areas stretching from Northumberland as far south as Suffolk and westward to several areas which border Wales.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Avian influenza can be devastating for poultry farmers and cause serious welfare issues for the birds in their care.
“The risk of avian flu is seasonally very high which is why we are introducing these measures to help protect livelihoods and animal welfare.
“There is an increasing number of avian influenza cases on commercial farms and in backyard flocks across various counties across England.
“Prompt action to try and prevent the further spread of disease is now necessary and I would urge bird keepers to comply with the new housing measures.
“Bird keepers should be vigilant to any signs of disease, while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures and ensure you report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
The measures have been welcomed by industry groups, though the British Poultry Council said Defra should be ready to extend the measures if necessary.
DAERA has announced a avian flu prevention zone would be introduced across the whole of Northern Ireland from Saturday (1 November).