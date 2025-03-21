21 Mar 2025
Tools for sheep and cattle created to aid in ongoing Battle Bluetongue campaign by AHDB, Ruminant Health and Welfare and vet associations.
Sheep farmer Mike Gooding has used the new tool.
Finance calculators to help farmers understand the return on investment of vaccinating animals for bluetongue have launched as part of an ongoing campaign.
Battle Bluetongue was launched in England and Wales in February, developed by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W) and key veterinary and industry associations.
Two BTV-3 vaccination finance calculators have been created by AHDB – one dedicated to sheep and the other to beef cattle – to add to other campaign resources, including posters, flyers.
Sheep farmer Mike Gooding, who has already used the tool, said: “I used the AHDB calculator looking at my flock of Romney sheep to understand the cost-benefit of vaccinating and this led to an extended discussion with my farm vet to consider both the risks of a bluetongue outbreak and when best to fit vaccination into my flock health plan.
“Farming in Oxfordshire and now within the bluetongue zone, this has sharpened my focus, and the calculator and discussion with my vet has helped me properly assess the options and the risks.”
AHDB head of animal health and welfare Mandy Nevel said: “Experienced vets from the RH&W BTV-3 working group have been involved in testing the BTV-3 vaccination finance calculator developed by AHDB.”
Dr Nevel said a calculator for dairy cattle was being worked on.
A webinar explaining use of the calculator is planned for 26 March at 5pm, where a technical update on BTV-3 will be provided by vets Fiona Lovatt and Joe Henry. Places can be booked now.