18 Sept 2026
Virbac’s Syvazul BTV 3 has been in and out of stock amid “unprecedented” demand.
Cows and sheep graze on land on Romney Marsh, Kent. Stephen / Adobe Stock
Virbac has announced its Syvazul BTV 3 bluetongue vaccine for cattle and sheep is now back in stock with a reliable supply.
The pharmaceutical company said the vaccine has been in and out of stock due to unprecedented high demand from vets and farmers, but is now in stock and available with wholesalers.
Sarah Kearney, product manager at Virbac, said: “The virus will peak in late September to early October, but infected midges are expected to remain active until November/December.
“Syvazul offers the current market standard of vaccination in cattle with a reduction of viraemia, as well as reducing viraemia, mortality and clinical signs in sheep.
“Vaccination remains our best defence against bluetongue, and it isn’t too late to protect cattle and sheep during the outbreak.”
Earlier this month, Defra announced new measures it hopes will speed up bluetongue diagnoses during the ongoing outbreak.
According to latest official figures, 1,338 BTV-3 incidents have now been confirmed across the UK since the start of July, with a further 1,616 potential cases currently under investigation.