18 Jun 2026
Closure warning issued on OV meat check charges
Industry leaders have accused the Food Standards Agency of pressing ahead with its proposed reforms despite its charging regime being deemed unlawful.
Image: Ralf / Adobe Stock
A meat industry group has accused food standards bosses of pressing ahead with proposed reforms to its charges in “effective denial” of a recent legal judgement.
Earlier this month, a High Court judge ruled the Food Standards Agency (FSA) had unlawfully applied charges for checks carried out by official veterinarians (OVs).
But while the FSA plans to appeal, the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) has warned urgent action is needed to help abattoirs facing the impact of charges which have increased by as much as 24% this year.
‘Unlawful charges’
Veterinary director Peter Hewson said: “Any delay will result in businesses closing as a direct result of FSA’s unlawful charges.”
AIMS, which led the legal challenge to the charges, claimed one medium-sized abattoir alone was being charged more than five times the annual amount paid by a similar facility in the EU.
It wants a headage system of the kind used under EU regulations, which it claims is legal and easier to administer, to be adopted by the FSA too.
Mr Hewson also insisted work on the discount system should be paused until the FSA has “got its house in order”.
Taxpayer support
But FSA operations director Junior Johnson claimed reinstating a headage system in line with current legislation would require a “very significant increase” in taxpayer support without benefiting the smaller operators that they see as being in the greatest need.
He said: “We understand businesses want clarity on what the court’s judgement means in practice and will provide further information as quickly as the legal process allows.
“We acted in good faith on our charge rates and, while many charges will not be in dispute, the ruling creates some uncertainty over certain elements. We are seeking leave to appeal.”