11 Jun 2026
Science-led steering group of vets, farmers, scientists and academics sets out measures to eradicate TB on England by 2038.
Christine Middlemiss, UK CVO, says the recommendations reflect the importance of early detection.
A blueprint to eradicate bTB in England has cattle vaccination and DIVA testing deployment by 2030 among its key recommendations.
A science-led steering group of vets, scientists, academics and farmers yesterday (10 June) set out a new bTB strategy for England.
Within the latter, it states: “The proposed strategy calls for increased investment, stronger governance and faster decision-making, including establishing a joint industry-government strategy board to collectively own and drive delivery of a TB-free future.
“Crucially, it sets out the ambition to deploy a cattle vaccine and DIVA test by 2030, requirements for access to farm-level TB data and local disease intelligence, expanding badger vaccination and advancing surveillance in wildlife and other species.”
It continues: “As the first refresh in the approach to TB for [more than] a decade, the ambition is to create a strong shift in mindset with farmers, vets, government, APHA and industry bodies all working together more effectively.”
The independent steering group was set up by Defra when Labour entered office in 2024. The Government committed to ending badger culling by the end of Parliament, and 20 of 21 licences have already expired, with a cull continuing in only one area – Cumbria – until 2028.
On the new strategy, farming minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “By working together, we can protect animal health and help British agriculture succeed as we move towards our goal of achieving TB free status in England by 2038.”
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “The recommendations… reflect the importance of early detection, effective ongoing surveillance and robust disease controls. Together with continued advances in areas such as vaccination, these measures can strengthen our response and accelerate our progress towards eradication.”
The report calls for an expanding of badger vaccination, but stresses the science showing cattle-to-cattle transmission occurs “more frequently than between species transmission”.
Among its proposals, the report calls for more targeted and proportionate testing through use of gamma blood testing and skin testing to identify high-risk herds earlier.
It also called for more effective information sharing and better local intelligence and herd risk information, as well as improved technological tools.
On the report, Gemma Hope, assistant director of policy, advocacy and evidence for the RSPCA, said the report “falls short of the shift we need to see in badgers”, but “positive changes to cattle-based measures, including improved testing and risk-based trading” were welcomed.
Alastair Hayton, scientific director at SureFarm, had been involved in developing a World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) approved TB antibody test. He said: “Providing access to additional, specific and sensitive, WOAH validated tests, alongside statutory testing and in conjunction with veterinary-led herd health plans, will help farmers and their vets to detect further bTB infected animals.”
The full report and summary can be found at the TB hub page.