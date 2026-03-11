11 Mar 2026
The Food Standards Agency has defended its approach amid continuing demands for change.
Image: Fredy Thürig/ Adobe Stock
Animal welfare will be put at risk if substantial increases in meat control charges and official veterinarian (OV) rates proceed, an industry group has claimed.
The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) has demanded change from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) amid a continuing legal row over the measures.
The FSA has insisted it is focusing support on smaller operators and “genuinely” wants industry feedback on its distribution proposals.
But a newly published letter from AIMS chairman John Thorley argued the anticipated 24% hike in official control charges, plus a 20.8% rise in hourly OV rates, would add tens of thousands of pounds to many abattoirs’ fees.
He wrote: “Reaction from many is disbelief that such an increase is justified at a time when they are hanging by a thread due to increased employment and utility costs.
“These increases will not just prevent growth. They will lead to plant closures that will impact on the wider rural economy and animal welfare.”
The letter to FSA chair Susan Jebb was released just two weeks after AIMS revealed it was leading a legal challenge against the measures, which is expected to come to court next month.
FSA operations director Junior Johnson insisted the organisation did not “simply accept” cost increases from its contractors and was facing reductions in funding for discounts on regulatory charges.
He added: “We have continued to engage with meat industry bodies on charge rates and discounts.
“We will shortly be consulting on proposals to reform how discount support is distributed and we genuinely want to hear from across the sector.
“We remain committed to working with Defra to support the meat industry and ensure people have food they can trust.”
But Mr Thorley argued that even the agency’s own managers accepted its delivery and charging systems were “unfit for purpose”.
He urged Prof Jebb to instruct its executive to focus on change to prevent “further damage” to the industry.