13 Oct 2025
More than 100,000 people have backed calls for an immediate end to the controversial programme despite warnings from farmers’ leaders and some vets.
MPs have been urged to “choose science, compassion and integrity” ahead of a new badger culling debate in Westminster later today, 13 October.
The session was secured after more than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding an end to the programme and the adoption of other bTB control methods.
Defra has said it plans to publish its new strategy for eradicating the disease in England early next year, following last month’s publication of a new evidence review that it commissioned.
But Protect the Wild, the campaign group which led the petition, claimed the government’s standing will now be among the issues at stake in the Westminster Hall debate this afternoon.
It said: “The upcoming debate is a pivotal moment – not just for badgers, but for the credibility of the government’s agricultural policy itself and its intent to spend public money wisely.
“The nation will be watching to see whether policymakers choose science, compassion, and integrity over yet more uncertainty and scapegoating.”
The group’s comments came after bTB-related issues featured prominently in the agenda of the BCVA’s Edinburgh congress, which ended on Saturday.
The association has already signalled its broad support for the findings of the review led by Professor Sir Charles Godfray, while farmers’ leaders have warned progress in reducing disease levels could be jeopardised by a change of policy.
But Protect the Wild has pointed to fresh criticism by scientists who argued earlier this year that the case for culling was built on “basic statistical oversight” as it argued there was new clear evidence that culling was ineffective in tackling the disease.
The group also claims that nearly 5,000 of its supporters have lobbied their MPs to take part in today’s debate.