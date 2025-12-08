8 Dec 2025
New restrictions have been implemented after news of the latest incident were announced over the weekend.
A County Down farm close to Slieve Bignian in the Mourne Mountains. Image: Jane McIlroy / Adobe Stock
Further restrictions have been introduced following the detection of a second suspected bluetongue case in Northern Ireland.
A second, 20km temporary control zone (TCZ) came into force on Saturday evening (6 December), in response to the incident near Greyabbey, County Down.
Officials said a single cow was suspected of having the virus at the site, which lies within the TCZ introduced following the first reported case there a week earlier.
DAERA minister Andrew Muir said the implementation of the new zone was “an essential measure” as he urged farmers to follow movement restrictions.
He added: “This suspect case serves as another reminder of why farmers need to be extra vigilant for clinical signs of bluetongue in their flocks or herds.
“As vets continue their investigations, I and my officials will continue to work closely with stakeholders in the agri-food industry, as well as our counterparts in the Irish, UK, Scottish and Welsh Governments as we respond to a rapidly evolving situation.”
Within the TCZs, farmers cannot move susceptible species on or off their lands, though they can move them direct to slaughter under a general licence.
A total of 218 bluetongue cases have been reported during the current virus season in England, with the latest being confirmed in Cornwall and Derbyshire on 3 December, plus 15 more in Wales.
The AHDB will hold its latest webinar on the virus this Wednesday 10 December, from 5pm.