4 Nov 2026
Senior officers insist they are taking the deaths of more than 50 lambs ‘incredibly seriously’ following claims an investigation had been closed amid financial concerns.
Image: thrimage / Adobe Stock
One of the UK’s most senior police officers has been urged to intervene following claims an investigation into the deaths of dozens of lambs was halted for financial reasons.
Fifty-three lambs were killed and 14 others seriously injured in an attack at Aspull, near Wigan, which is thought to have involved several dogs.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) described the incident as “shocking” and insisted it was being taken “incredibly seriously”.
But the Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) said the case had raised major questions about the force’s commitment to protecting farmers’ livelihoods following the implementation of tougher legislation against livestock worrying earlier this year.
Stephen Lomax, the group’s legal affairs director, said: “It makes me wonder why Parliament introduces legislation and whether forces such as Greater Manchester actually recognise farming as being a business.”
AIMS is supporting the lambs’ owner, Steven Blacklidge, and has released his correspondence to GMP chief constable Sir Stephen Watson in which he called for the case to be re-opened.
Under new laws which came into force in March, owners whose dogs are involved in livestock worrying can face unlimited fines while police have the powers to seize dogs which are suspected of being involved in incidents.
Mr Blacklidge said dogs were initially seized after the incident on 21 October and he had been assured samples would be taken from them.
But after seeking an update two days later, he said he was told the investigation had been closed after there was deemed to be insufficient evidence to link the dogs, which were returned to their owner, to the attack.
He also claimed the investigating officer was said to be unwilling to approve further inquiry work “citing costs and budgetary constraints”.
Mr Blacklidge, an AIMS member, said the decision raised “serious concerns” about the force’s handling of rural crime and warned it could leave him unable to safely graze livestock in the area.
He added: “I am not asking for preferential treatment, nor am I simply seeking an explanation or an apology.
“I am asking that this incident receives an investigation proportionate to its seriousness and that the decision to close the case is subjected to proper scrutiny.”
A force statement confirmed the incident is being investigated, though it declined to say whether the initial inquiry had been closed or not.
But Detective Chief Inspector Lee Shaw insisted the force understood the “immense distress and concern” the incident would have caused and all lines of inquiry would be pursued.
He continued: “I would like to reassure you that we are taking this matter incredibly seriously, and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.
“I would also take this opportunity to remind dog owners of their responsibility to keep their pets under control, particularly around rural areas and farmland.”