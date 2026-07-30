30 Jul 2026
Senior vets ‘frightened’ by surge in bluetongue cases
Fears are growing a rise in cases will accelerate even further in the coming weeks.
A 3D molecule of the bluetongue virus. Senior vets are worried about a rise in cases. Image: MedBioChem / Adobe Stock
Senior vets have expressed fears the UK may be about to face a bluetongue outbreak on a scale clinicians have been “frightened of” in recent years.
New vaccination and reporting pleas have been issued amid growing concerns about the scale and severity of impacts from the virus based on latest case reports.
Current official figures show 72 BTV-3 incidents have been confirmed since the start of July in England and Wales, with most reported in the south-west.
But 19 were confirmed yesterday (29 July) alone, and it is feared there are already many more cases – with one report suggesting 160 had been reported in just one week.
BCVA honorary secretary Rose Jackson said: “In many ways, this could be the year we were expecting last year, with increasing disease pressure and a heightened risk of spread.”
Spread of cases
So far, cases have been most frequently confirmed in Devon and Somerset, though incidents have also been reported in Cheshire, Cornwall, Derbyshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire.
In one case, six ewes and lambs at one affected site in Devon were reported to have died while around 10% of the flock were showing similar clinical signs to the animals which were tested.
Miss Jackson urged vets and farmers to be vigilant for clinical signs including milk drop, abortions, stillbirths and deformed calves and to report any suspected cases “promptly”.
Meanwhile, concerns about both the number of animals being affected by the virus and the greater severity of clinical signs being observed were also emphasised to delegates attending the National Sheep Association’s summer event in Worcestershire prior to the latest Defra and APHA updates.
Likely to worsen
Sheep specialist and Flock Health director Fiona Lovatt told Vet Times the virus had overwintered and warned the situation was likely to worsen in the coming weeks.
She said: “I’m afraid what we’re seeing now is what we’ve been frightened of for the last two years.
Asked whether the UK was likely to experience similar impacts to those seen in the Netherlands in recent years, she added: “I really hope not, but potentially yes.
“No one in Europe will be surprised with what we’re seeing now and how this could unfold in the next couple of weeks. This is exactly what a lot of them have already seen.”
Low vaccine levels
Fears about the potential threat from the virus have also been heightened by what has been described as a “disappointingly low” vaccine uptake in both cattle and sheep, which one industry boss has estimated is only around half of the 2025 level.
There is no suggestion of any supply issues and NSA speakers stressed there may still be time for farmers to protect their animals.
Meanwhile, Miss Jackson said her organisation’s key message was to “vaccinate and report”.
Reporting
She added: “Reporting suspected cases helps ensure we understand which bluetongue serotypes are circulating and that the most appropriate vaccines are being used.
“Vaccination remains our best tool to reduce disease impact and protect livestock businesses.
“Our message to farmers is clear too – if you have not yet vaccinated eligible stock, now is the time to speak to your vet and make a plan.”