22 Jun 2026
Campaigners fear the plan could create a loophole for future culling as farmers’ leaders insisted the option should be left open.
New plans intended to eradicate bTB in England will give vets the “tools and flexibility” they need to proactively protect cattle herds, a leading professional body has claimed.
BCVA officials have praised the “genuine partnership” behind the Defra strategy, which included the deployment of a new cattle vaccine and DIVA test by 2030.
But pro-badger groups are worried the plan could still leave the door opening for further culling to take place, amid calls from farmers’ leaders for that option to remain open.
Although the proportion of herds not officially classed as bTB-free has been falling in the past few years, the strategy argued an “increased cross industry effort” was needed to ensure disease-free status by the 2038 target date.
In its response, the BCVA said it fully supported the plan and was “pleased to have actively contributed to its development”.
It added: “This document reflects a genuine partnership between government, veterinary professionals, farmers, scientists and industry, recognising that sustainable progress against bovine TB can only be achieved through shared responsibility and evidence-led action.
“The strategy rightly places cattle disease control at its core while acknowledging the importance of practical delivery, farmer wellbeing and veterinary expertise.
“It also recognises the need for innovation, improved use of data, proportionate risk management and stronger local leadership if we are to achieve Officially TB-Free status by 2038.
“BCVA particularly welcomes the pledge to roll-out cattle vaccination by 2030 and the emphasis on collaboration between farmers and private vets and APHA, giving veterinary teams the tools and flexibility needed to support informed, proactive herd health decisions.”
Although he welcomed the strategy’s aims, NFU deputy president Paul Tompkins warned “real urgency” was now needed in its delivery.
He also argued cattle vaccination should not be rolled out without firm plans for controlling the disease in badgers too.
He added: “No single method can eradicate this disease – we need access to every tool which is scientifically proven to work, including very targeted wildlife control where needed. It’s by using all these measures together that we can achieve eradication.”
But Badger Trust officials warned culling was “unjustified, unacceptable and ineffective” as it urged Defra to “stand firm” on the issue.
Born Free director of policy Mark Jones welcomed the emphasis on cattle vaccination but warned the strategy’s inclusion of badger vaccination risked continuing to suggest badgers were “a problem that needs to be addressed” to both farmers and vets despite a lack of evidence.
He said: “The messaging could lead to calls for a return to culling should badger vaccination prove to be too logistically difficult, or too expensive, to roll out at scale.”