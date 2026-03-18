18 Mar 2026
New commercial import restrictions have been introduced by the UK Government following the latest incident.
New UK import restrictions imposed following FMD outbreak on Greek island of Lesvos.
The UK Government has announced further commercial import restrictions following a new outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Greece.
The incident on the island of Lesvos is thought to be the first of its kind in the country for 25 years and comes just weeks after new cases were detected in Cyprus.
CVO Christine Middlemiss today, 18 March, said UK officials were in touch with European counterparts to “understand the latest situation”.
She added: “Robust plans are already in place to minimise the risk of disease incursion to support Britain’s farming community and food security.
“Livestock keepers are urged to continue exercising the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”
The new restrictions relate to live imports of species susceptible to FMD, plus meat and dairy products that have not been heat treated, pet foods, hay and straw into Great Britain.
Personal imports of meat and dairy products from all EU member states have been banned since last April because of concerns over the threat posed by the disease.