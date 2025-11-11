11 Nov 2025
Keepers have been warned to prepare themselves before the new requirements come into force in the next few days.
Bird keepers in Wales have been urged to “act now” ahead of the implementation of new mandatory housing rules later this week to help combat the spread of avian flu.
All keepers with more than 50 birds, or who sell or give away eggs or poultry products, will be required to keep their birds indoors from this Thursday, 13 November.
The move mirrors the regulations that were initially introduced to England in October and extended across the whole nation last week.
Wales’ CVO, Richard Irvine, said the measures were being implemented in response to current “very high” risk levels, following a sharp rise in cases among both kept and wild birds.
Five cases have been confirmed among kept birds in Wales since 25 October, with the latest reported in Powys on Sunday.
Dr Irvine continued: “Housing measures can help protect birds from the threat of disease, but they are not a substitute for stringent hygiene and biosecurity.
“I strongly advise keepers to act now and familiarise themselves with the steps they need to take to protect their birds.”
The new rules will be incorporated into the existing avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) which has been in place in Wales since January.
Deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies said: “The decision has not been taken lightly, but it is necessary to protect both our bird populations and the livelihoods of poultry keepers across Wales.”
Elsewhere, the total number of confirmed cases in England so far this season has increased to 28, with 10 reported in the past week.
Two more have also been detected in Northern Ireland where three incidents have been reported overall.