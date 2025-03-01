Q: Is the American model, where annual wellness screening is more common, a realistic direction for UK practice?

A: There’s definitely something to learn from it, but we shouldn’t copy‑and‑paste it. In the US, a dog over 10 is routinely screened every year. That makes sense to me, and I’d argue for earlier screening in cats where thyroid and renal issues emerge younger. But we need our own dataset, UK breeds, UK lifespans, UK disease prevalence, to build proper age‑ and breed‑specific guidelines.