19 Oct 2026
Officials have described the launch of a new single access point for microchip databases as “good news”.
Image © Todorean Gabriel / Adobe Stock
The BVA has welcomed the development of a new single point of access to pet microchip databases in what it claimed as a “significant win” for the organisation.
Practices are now being encouraged to register with the Scanimal platform, following its launch by the Association of Microchip Database Operators (AMDO) earlier this month.
The system can be accessed free by veterinary practices, as well as rescue groups, law enforcement agencies, local authorities and trading standards officers.
A single point of access was among the recommendations from a joint policy paper that the BVA developed in conjunction with the BSAVA and SPVS two years ago.
Current BVA president Gwen Rees welcomed the launch of the platform as “good news”.
She said: “Currently, there are more than 20 separate national microchipping databases, neither of which share data with one another, making it logistically very difficult for vet practices to reunite lost or stray pets with owners.
“This phased launch of a centralised microchip portal is a welcome first step towards streamlining the system and will help vet teams check multiple databases quickly, reunite cats and dogs with their owners faster, and provide prompt treatment where needed.”
Although only five databases have initially joined the platform, AMDO officials say they account for more than 90% of active microchip registrations.