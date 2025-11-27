27 Nov 2025
University of Glasgow professor and authority on canine Cushing’s syndrome Ian Ramsey will present the session.
Ian Ramsey.
Dechra is hosting a webinar intended to help vets confidently adjust doses when treating canine Cushing’s syndrome.
University of Glasgow professor of small animal medicine Ian Ramsey will present “Bolder dosing for smarter Cushing’s syndrome” at 8pm on Tuesday 9 December.
The hour-long session will focus on the principles and objectives of trilostane treatment and provide vets with practical insights into monitoring and adjusting it effectively.
Because of the challenges in managing Cushing’s syndrome, it is said vets typically adjust trilostane doses cautiously, but “being overly precise can sometimes slow a patient’s progress and affect their recovery”.
The webinar is intended to boost clinicians’ confidence and make more informed decisions to support their clients.
Earlier in the year, Dechra made a series of six webinars on canine Cushing’s syndrome available on its academy website.
The pharmaceutical company recently released a 20mg hard capsule to its Vetoryl range, which also includes dosages of 5mg, 10mg, 30mg, 60mg and 120mg, which it says affords vets and dog owners more flexibility when administering trilostane.