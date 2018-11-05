Method

An adequate technique applied for at least 30 to 60 seconds on each side of the mouth should be employed (Ray and Eubanks, 2009). Without opening the mouth of the animal and just lifting the lips, a tooth brush is placed at a 45° angle to the tooth and circulated over the dental surface – moving the bristles away from the gingiva and sulcus (Ray and Eubanks, 2009). It is best to start with easy-to-reach areas, such as the upper jaw, rostral teeth and buccal surfaces, and gradually teach the pet to tolerate brushing for extended periods of time, and more caudal teeth and lingual/palatal surfaces of the teeth (Resler, 2011). Tooth brushing is usually easier in dogs, hence, more data on the efficacy of daily tooth brushing are available for this species (Gorrel and Rawlings, 1996; Harvey et al, 2015; Watanabe et al, 2016) compared to cats (Ingham et al, 2002a).