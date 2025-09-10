10 Sept 2025
“The final stitch: navigating complex wound closures with Laura Jenner” will take place on Wednesday 8 October.
South Downs Veterinary Referrals is hosting a complimentary CPD event dedicated to surgical wound closure.
The hour-long online session will be led by Laura Jenner, an advanced practitioner in small animal surgery, and it is said to be designed for both vets and vet nurses.
It will take place over Microsoft Teams from 12:30pm on Wednesday 8 October.
The event focuses on managing complex wound closures in general practice and will cover practical wound closure techniques using a case-based approach.
It will also feature:
· Simple wound closure principles
· Use of advancement, rotational and transposition flaps
· Introduction to axial pattern flaps
· Strategic use of surgical drains
· Pre- and post-operative wound management
· Interactive Q&A with Laura Jenner
The event is free to attend, but places are limited, so early registration is encouraged.