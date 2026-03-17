17 Mar 2026
Ashford Garden Cattery in Kent is looking to raise funds to help keep its doors open.
A cat rescue facility has launched an appeal for help to address a funding shortfall that it is feared could force its closure.
Officials from the Ashford Garden Cattery in Kent say veterinary costs and reduced donations have contributed to tens of thousands of pounds in losses since the start of last year.
The centre, which is run by a local RSPCA branch, is now looking to raise an initial £50,000 to help keep its doors open.
Trustees’ secretary Sally Moir said: “While our veterinary costs have soared, our fund-raising has dropped, which has meant our losses keep on growing.
“Unless we get an injection of funds we will not have much choice but to close the cattery at the end of this year.
“That will be a huge blow to the Kent community and cat lovers from a wider area too who have relied on our services.”
Around 6,000 cats are estimated to have been rehomed from the centre since it was opened by the late broadcaster and animal welfare campaigner Paul O’Grady, who also served as branch president, in 2006.
The site also runs a pet food bank as well as offering other welfare and neutering services.
But the financial situation is so severe that a consultation process has already begun with the centre’s six staff in a bid to find savings.
Ms Moir said the centre was also “always full up” because of the scale of demand, while the number of cats it can accommodate is also said to have halved because of welfare legislation and issues linked to the age of its buildings.
She added: “Our focus is on providing a high-quality rehoming service for cats, many of whom are brought to us by RSPCA inspectors after being rescued from cruelty and neglect.
“We are really hopeful that people will rally round and help us by making a donation to our appeal.”