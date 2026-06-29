29 Jun 2026
An animal charity has backed the measure despite Defra claiming it has “no plans” to act.
Image © Lindsay_Helms / Adobe Stock
Calls for the establishment of a national animal abusers’ register, plus automatic lifetime bans for offenders, are set to be debated in Westminster today (29 June).
More than 230,000 people have now signed an online petition promoting the ideas, which have also been backed by a prominent animal charity.
But the Government has claimed the measures would be inappropriate, arguing cases are already recorded and mechanisms are in place to deal with repeat offending.
The petition, launched by influencer Bea Elton in the spring, calls for the establishment of a publicly searchable register of convicted animal abusers plus lifetime ownership bans.
It argues the measures would break the “cycles of harm” that are potentially created when offenders are again able to acquire animals.
Although one senior vet has questioned whether a register would be effective, the proposals are being supported by the Blue Cross animal charity.
Head of public affairs Becky Thwaites argued a register would be “a vital tool” for enforcement agencies while greater use of lifetime bans would improve existing safeguards.
She added: “As the Animal Welfare Act reaches its 20th anniversary this year, it is the right moment for a comprehensive review of the legislation.
“This should include strengthening how disqualification orders are monitored and enforced, alongside serious consideration of introducing an animal offenders register.”
But in its published response to the petition, Defra said it had “no plans” to introduce a register, pointing out that information about animal welfare offences can already be shared with other agencies where it is deemed reasonable to do so.
It added: “It is important that access to this information is restricted, to protect the information from misuse while ensuring it is available for organisations with a justified need to access the information.”
The department also claimed its approach was in line with those already adopted for disclosure schemes relating to child sex and domestic violence offenders.
The debate will take place in Westminster Hall later this afternoon and can be viewed via the UK Parliament YouTube channel.