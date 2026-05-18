18 May 2026
Charity-commissioned research has indicated widespread support for the measure in England and Scotland.
Stella, who is still experiencing the long-term negative impact of electric shock collars. Image: Dogs Trust, Glasgow.
A leading charity has called for an outright ban on the sale and use of electric shock collars after new polling showed at least two thirds support the idea.
Dogs Trust officials also highlighted the case of Stella, a rehomed Beagle cross for whom behavioural traits linked to the devices’ use still persist today, as they urged ministers to act.
Defra has pledged to consult on a ban during the current Parliamentary term when it published its Animal Welfare Strategy last December.
But Dogs Trust behaviour police manager Hannah Harris said: “Research has shown that electric shock collars negatively impact pet welfare and risk causing further behaviour problems instead of improving behaviour.
“We believe there is no place or need for these cruel devices in modern pet ownership or training and are calling on the Government to ban the sale and use of these devices.”
More than 2,000 people took part in the survey, which was carried out by the polling organisation YouGov earlier this month, with 85% describing use of the collars as “unacceptable”.
A ban on both their use and sale was supported by 66% of participants in England, with the proportions in favour rising to 75% and 76% respectively in Scotland.
Majorities in both countries (56%; 52%) also believed the devices, which have been banned in Wales since 2010, were already illegal.
Although the threat of livestock worrying has been cited as a reason for using the collars, the charity also highlighted police figures suggesting most incidents of that kind involved dogs whose owners were not present at the time.