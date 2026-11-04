4 Nov 2026
Officials say the affected dogs are currently being quarantined pending the outcome of ‘further confirmatory testing’
Three UK police dogs have been quarantined after testing positive for Brucella canis, the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) revealed today, 4 November.
The news comes just weeks after two dogs from the Wiltshire Police dog unit were confirmed to have been euthanised after contracting the bacteria.
Officials have not yet disclosed which areas are affected by the new cases but said they were from “separate forces” and had been identified through what they described as “initial testing”.
A spokesperson added: “The three additional dogs have been placed in quarantine pending further confirmatory testing, and precautionary measures have been implemented to minimise any risk of transmission.”
The NPCC has also confirmed that all five dogs which tested positive for B canis were imported into the UK, though they said the cases should be seen “in the context” of a UK population numbering around 1,700 working police dogs.
Its statement continued: “Published advice from the UK Health Security Agency assesses the risk of infection to the general public as very low.
“Guidance from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) also indicates that transmission between dogs is primarily associated with breeding and reproductive contact, with infection from brief, non-breeding contact considered unlikely.
“Guidance has been issued to police forces regarding testing and the management of affected dogs.
“We continue to work closely with the APHA and veterinary professionals to ensure our approach reflects the latest expert advice, with the welfare of police dogs and the safety of officers, staff and the public remaining our priorities.”