23 Jun 2026
Officials recommended owners using such treatments wash their hands and keep pets away after application.
Image: Tarja / Adobe Stock
A warning has been issued that pets are at risk of accidentally absorbing topical hormone treatments used by their owners.
The VMD has warned exposure can result in animals suffering unintended hormonal effects and recommended pet owners take steps to minimise risk.
Topical products such as gels and creams containing oestrogen and testosterone are applied to the skin – often to the forearms – as part of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).
HRT products can be used to help with menopause symptoms, while TRT products are authorised to replace low testosterone levels.
The VMD said hormonal changes and symptoms in pets can differ by the animal’s sex and whether oestrogen or testosterone was absorbed.
Female pets may show signs similar to being in heat – regardless of whether they’re spayed – such as vaginal bleeding and a swollen vulva, while exposure in pregnant animals can cause birth defects.
Male pets may develop swollen mammary glands and changes in testicular size, while pets of any sex may experience hair loss, behavioural changes, reduced growth rate and increased attention from other pets.
Effects such as bone marrow suppression are said to be possible with long-term exposure.
The VMD urged owners not to consider stopping prescribed medication if their pet displays signs of hormone exposure.
But officials recommended taking steps such as washing hands after application, keeping pets away from areas of skin where products have recently been applied and to cover application sites with clean clothing once the product has dried.