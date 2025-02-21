21 Feb 2025
Nearly a third of owners say their dogs have been involved in an incident that risked either canine or human safety, according to a major survey.
Image: © sushytska / Adobe Stock
Fears have been raised that dogs and people are being put at increased risk because of a lack of consideration from other owners during walks.
Figures from Dogs Trust’s National Dog Survey indicate more than a third of owners (36%) are worried about other dogs scaring or biting theirs.
A similar proportion (30%) also reported being involved in an incident that had caused concern for the safety of either a dog or a person.
Within that cohort, 11% said they had experienced canine behavioural changes because of an incident, while one in 20 affected dogs (5%) also needed veterinary treatment.
The issue has been highlighted after recently published research suggested the UK’s dog population had been underestimated, potentially by as many as four million animals.
The survey also found that 21% of respondents actively avoided walking at times or in places where they were likely to encounter other dogs, while 17% admitted their dog rarely stayed calm around others during a walk.
Maria Murray, Dogs Trust associate director of community engagement, said: “There are more dogs in the UK than ever before, and as a result, they are socialising with other dogs and people more than they would have done in the past.
“For many dogs and people, this is a positive experience and can be incredibly rewarding in terms of socialisation and behaviours.
“However, not all dogs, or people, are comfortable around other dogs, and owners need to be mindful of this.
“Being empathetic and respectful of others can go a long way in ensuring everyone, including dogs, owners, and members of the public, can share the same spaces.”