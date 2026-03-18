18 Mar 2026
A vet said the visit from the 90s dance star showed ‘compassion has no borders’.
Vet Anca Tomescu with music star Haddaway, who visited Speranta Shelter, near Bucharest.
A vet who runs a Romanian rescue centre has hailed the “message of hope” delivered by an international music star.
Hundreds of fans headed to the Speranta Shelter, near Bucharest, during a visit by Haddaway with lead vet and centre manager Anca Tomescu.
The musician, whose track What is Love became a worldwide hit in 1993, was in the country to promote his latest album, The Sun, which he said he saw in the centre’s dogs and people.
Dr Tomescu said: “Having Haddaway here was a wonderful surprise for our dogs and our community. He arrived with a message of hope and lived it with us.
“Seeing him interact with the dogs, help in the kitchen and genuinely connect with the fans who came to support us was incredible.”
The event also saw the inauguration of a new covered space for food preparation and public activities, which is intended to support the centre, which launched a virtual adoption scheme late last year.
Dr Tomescu added: “The interest in adopting some of our dogs following the event is proof that when people see the love and care we put in, they want to be a part of it.
“We are so grateful for his promise of continued support. It’s a powerful reminder that no matter where you are from, compassion has no borders.”